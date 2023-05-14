Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avista Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AVA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

