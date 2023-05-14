Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,276,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,359,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,080,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,389,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

