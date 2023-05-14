Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

