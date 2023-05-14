Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics Company Profile

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

