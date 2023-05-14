Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,448,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

