Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 447,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

