Wedbush Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

PayPal Trading Down 3.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

