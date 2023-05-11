Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Down 1.9%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 65,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,317,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

