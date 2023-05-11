Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 3,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

