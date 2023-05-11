Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $392,625.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.