Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.33. Approximately 265,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 488,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.