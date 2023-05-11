Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,352 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Grab were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $49,695,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 1,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,697,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Macquarie began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.77. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

