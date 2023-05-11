Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 64 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.80 and its 200 day moving average is $295.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,525. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

