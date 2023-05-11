T J. Chung Sells 1,750 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

