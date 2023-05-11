Susquehanna Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $78.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.