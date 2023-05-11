State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

