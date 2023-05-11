State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

