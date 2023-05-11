State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,910 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Unity Software worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

