Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 637.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 637.0% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BLCN stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

