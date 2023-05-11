Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

