Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,556 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,226 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,170.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock worth $132,131,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

