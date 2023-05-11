Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

BJRI stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ's Restaurants Profile



BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

