Shell Asset Management Co. Has $199,000 Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $878,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $634,941 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $894.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

