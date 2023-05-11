Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Trading Up 3.8%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 176,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,203,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Sayona Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

