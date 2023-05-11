Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Roundhill MEME ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.83% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Roundhill MEME ETF

The Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 25 US-listed stocks selected baesd on a high social media activity score and high short interest percentage. MEME was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

