Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Down 0.1%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

