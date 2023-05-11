Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RL opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.