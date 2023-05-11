R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Shares Up 0%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 47,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,934% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

