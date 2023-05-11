Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Shares Up 1.1%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. 104,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 711,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. Equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.