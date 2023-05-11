PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $83.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. PayPal has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

