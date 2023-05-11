Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 4,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53.

