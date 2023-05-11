Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) were down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Opawica Explorations Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

