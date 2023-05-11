Michael Earl Campbell Sells 1,600 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $750.29 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

