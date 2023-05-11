MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
