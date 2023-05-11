Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

