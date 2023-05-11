Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Trading Up 1.8%

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01. 14,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XDNA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Company Profile

The Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

