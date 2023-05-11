Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

