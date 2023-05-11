Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

