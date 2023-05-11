Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,342,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

