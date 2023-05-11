Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

