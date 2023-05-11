Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

