IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading 1.7% Higher

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.47. 1,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IX Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

