iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

