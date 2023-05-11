IFP Advisors Inc Has $260,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

NYSE WHR opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $188.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

