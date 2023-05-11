Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Trading 17.6% Higher

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $5.00. 76,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 23,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

