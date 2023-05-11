Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.65. 2,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

