Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Shares Down 6.5%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 357,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,221,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GETR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Getaround in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getaround in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Getaround in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getaround during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

