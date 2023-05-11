Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

