FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.25. 9,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 21,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.