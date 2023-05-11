Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flow Beverage from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

